Double homicide suspect in Milwaukee commits suicide: police

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (Reuters) - A man suspected of fatally shooting two people, including a motorist who had struck and killed a toddler on a Milwaukee street, killed himself on Thursday after police found him at a Chicago-area motel, authorities said.

Chicago police and U.S. Marshals had tracked Rick Ricardo Chiles III, 27, to a motel room in a Chicago suburb where he was staying with his girlfriend, Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn told a news conference.

Chiles shot and killed himself when police entered the room, Flynn said. Authorities are investigating the role his girlfriend played in his fleeing from police, he said.

Chiles had been suspected of fatally shooting motorist Archie Brown, 41, and Rasheed Chiles, 15, who was believed to be his nephew, after Brown struck and killed 2-year-old Damani Terry on Milwaukee’s northwest side Sunday evening.

Brown had gotten out of his van to check on Terry after striking him and police said they believe Chiles was provoked by the toddler being struck.

The suspect also shot Rasheed Chiles, Terry’s brother, who later died at an area hospital, police said. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reported that Rick Chiles was the teenager’s uncle.