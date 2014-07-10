Wisconsin nine-year-old dies trapped in grain bin

(Reuters) - A 9-year-old Wisconsin boy has died after becoming trapped on Thursday in a half-full grain bin on the family farm, authorities said.

The child, whose name has not been released, was working with other family members to free up an auger that had become stuck and inoperable when the incident happened, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Rescue crews were called to the farm outside Lancaster, Wisconsin, in the southwest corner of the state, just before midday and the child was located about an hour later, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bin holds about 7,000 to 8,000 bushels, the office said.