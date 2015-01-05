FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wisconsin police find wedding ring on their Christmas tree
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
January 5, 2015 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

Wisconsin police find wedding ring on their Christmas tree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police in a town near Milwaukee got a surprise when they took down the department’s Christmas tree and found a diamond wedding ring placed on a branch as an ornament

The police chief for Germantown, Wisconsin, Peter Hoell, said on a posting on the department’s Facebook page on Saturday that the ring appeared to have been put on the tree deliberately. Police had the ring examined and the diamonds are real, he said.

“If anyone can shed a little light on this mystery, I would appreciate it,” he said, adding that the ring is being kept in a safe place.

Hoell said anyone wanting to claim the ring would need to give a detailed description. A picture of the owner wearing it would be even better, he said.

Germantown is about 15 miles (24 km) northwest of Milwaukee.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.