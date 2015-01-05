Wisconsin police find wedding ring on their Christmas tree

(Reuters) - Police in a town near Milwaukee got a surprise when they took down the department’s Christmas tree and found a diamond wedding ring placed on a branch as an ornament

The police chief for Germantown, Wisconsin, Peter Hoell, said on a posting on the department’s Facebook page on Saturday that the ring appeared to have been put on the tree deliberately. Police had the ring examined and the diamonds are real, he said.

“If anyone can shed a little light on this mystery, I would appreciate it,” he said, adding that the ring is being kept in a safe place.

Hoell said anyone wanting to claim the ring would need to give a detailed description. A picture of the owner wearing it would be even better, he said.

Germantown is about 15 miles (24 km) northwest of Milwaukee.