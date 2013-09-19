FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

All clear declared after report of shots near University of Wisconsin-Madison

Brendan O'Brien

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison resumed activities on Wednesday evening, two hours after campus police warned students to stay indoors and shelter in place following a report of shots fired near the school.

Madison police said they had arrested two male teenagers on suspicion of robbing a 19-year-old man of his backpack, wallet and keys near campus.

Police said one of the suspects fired a round as he was being chased by a friend or friends of the victim. There were no reported injuries.

A witness told police the suspected shooter had fled into a building belonging to the Madison Area Technical College in downtown Madison. The building was searched and no suspect was found, police said.

Additional reporting by Edith Honan in New York; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Xavier Briand

