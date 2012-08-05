Obama was informed of Wisconsin Sikh temple shooting: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama was informed of the deadly shooting spree at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, on Sunday, a White House official said.

John Brennan, Obama’s counterterrorism adviser, notified him of the shooting and the president was continuing to receive updates on the incident in suburban Milwaukee, the official said. At least seven people were dead, including a gunman, and at least three critically wounded, local police and hospital officials said.