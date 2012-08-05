Police see Sikh shooting as "domestic terrorist" incident

OAK CREEK, Wisc. (Reuters) - Police dealing with the Sikh temple shooting in Wisconsin said they believe only one gunman was involved in what they called an act of “domestic terrorism” in which seven people died, including the shooter.

“The best information is that there was only one gunman,” Oak Creek Police Chief John Edwards told a news conference, discounting reports of the involvement of multiple shooters.

The police said the temple complex has been cleared, but they are still methodically searching the area.