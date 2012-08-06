FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin Sikh temple shooter purchased handgun legally
August 6, 2012 / 4:34 PM / in 5 years

Wisconsin Sikh temple shooter purchased handgun legally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OAK CREEK, Wisconsin (Reuters) - The gunman who killed six Sikhs at a temple in Wisconsin had legally purchased the 9mm handgun used in the attack, a law enforcement official said on Monday.

Bernard Zapor, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the gun had multiple ammunition magazines, but no other details on the weapon were released.

The gunman, Wade Michael Page, had no criminal record prior to the attack, which took place on Sunday as the congregation was preparing for services, FBI special agent in charge Teresa Carlson said, although she said he had had some contact with law enforcement in the past.

Writing by Mary Wisniewski and Greg McCune; Editing by Sandra Maler

