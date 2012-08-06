Wisconsin Sikh temple gun was purchased legally

OAK CREEK, Wisconsin (Reuters) - The 9 mm semi-automatic handgun used in the attack on a Sikh temple in Wisconsin that killed six people was legally purchased from a licensed gun dealer, law enforcement officials said on Monday.

Bernard Zapor, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the gun had multiple ammunition magazines, but no other details on the weapon were released.

Another ATF official, Thomas Ahern, said that the gun had been traced back to its original purchaser but the identity of the person was not being released. The make and model of the gun also were not disclosed.

Gunman Wade Michael Page had no criminal record prior to the attack, which took place on Sunday as the congregation was preparing for services, FBI special agent in charge Teresa Carlson said, although she said he had had some contact with law enforcement in the past.

(This story corrects reference to shooter purchasing the handgun. Identity of person who purchased the weapon has not been disclosed.)