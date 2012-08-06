FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wisconsin Sikh temple gunman identified as Wade Michael Page, 40
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 6, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

Wisconsin Sikh temple gunman identified as Wade Michael Page, 40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OAK CREEK, Wisconsin (Reuters) - The man who opened fire at a Sikh temple on Sunday, killing six members of the congregation, was officially identified as Wade Michael Page, 40, a former member of the military, Oak Creek, Wisconsin Police Chief John Edwards said.

Edwards told a news briefing on Monday that Page was in the military from 1992 to 1998 and was ineligible for reenlistment. Military sources had said earlier on Monday that Page was last stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as a psychological operations specialist and Hawk Missile System repairman.

Page was shot dead by a police officer after he killed one female and five male members of a Sikh congregation. The victims ranged in age from 39 to 84, Edwards said.

Reporting by James Kelleher; Editing by Sandra Maler; Writing by Greg McCune

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.