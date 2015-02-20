FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. restores federal protections for gray wolves in some states
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
February 20, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. restores federal protections for gray wolves in some states

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Gray wolves in western Great Lakes states and Wyoming were returned to endangered or threatened species lists on Friday, giving them protection against hunting and trapping, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.

The decision complies with orders by federal judges that restored protections to gray wolves in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Wyoming that had been removed in 2012 along with the delisting of the wolves from protections in other states.

The Humane Society of the United States had argued in a federal lawsuit that the department’s 2012 decision to allow states to regulate gray wolves could lead to excessive hunting and trapping and put their populations at risk.

U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell of Washington D.C. ordered gray wolves to be relisted as endangered in Wisconsin and Michigan and threatened in Minnesota.

The wildlife service is still considering whether to appeal that ruling, spokesman Gavin Shire said on Friday.

Separately, a judge in September had restored federal protections to gray wolves in Wyoming, finding that a state wolf-management plan failed to ensure the long-term survival of the population.

Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.