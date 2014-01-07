FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woman tries to sneak into U.S. at Arizona border inside suitcase
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 7, 2014 / 10:20 PM / 4 years ago

Woman tries to sneak into U.S. at Arizona border inside suitcase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman in a suitcase is shown in this December 30, 2013 U.S. Customs and Border Protection handout photograph released to Reuters on January 7, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Customs and Border Protection/Handout via Reuters

PHOENIX (Reuters) - A Thai woman has been caught trying to sneak into the United States from Mexico while curled up inside a suitcase in a sport-utility vehicle at a border crossing in Nogales, Arizona, a U.S. border protection official said on Tuesday.

“Rarely do we see something like this. You can imagine the (border) officers’ surprise when they came upon this woman crammed inside a suitcase, but there she was,” said Edith Serrano, a spokeswoman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The woman was discovered on the morning of December 30 in a Honda SUV driven by a 56-year-old Phoenix man, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection first announced the stop on Monday.

The Thai woman, who was in a soft-sided suitcase under a pile of clothes, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Serrano, as was the driver of the SUV, which was seized.

Reporting by David Schwartz, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.