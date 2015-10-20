FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Female stars discuss Hollywood gender pay gap
Sections
Featured
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
North Korea
South Korea not worried about war, Trump keeps options open
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 20, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Female stars discuss Hollywood gender pay gap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Comedian Amy Schumer poses at the 22nd annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, California October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

BEVERLY HILLS - The topic of equal pay for actors and actresses took center stage at Elle magazine’s Women in Hollywood awards  on Monday.

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence last week penned an essay on the subject -- in which she said she’s had it with trying to be “adorable” when it comes to sexism in Hollywood and equal pay for women. The issue has since been gaining traction.

Comedian Amy Schumer said the issue of equal pay went beyond the movie industry, joking about “the poor victims of Hollywood”.

“If we raise minimum wage, most minimum wage workers are women ... that’ll help,” she said.

Swedish actress Alicia Vikander said any conversation about the issue of equal pay should be welcomed.

“It’s all about bringing awareness and to educate people,” she said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.