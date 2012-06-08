FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Certain cancers to be included in 9/11 compensation fund
June 8, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

Certain cancers to be included in 9/11 compensation fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top federal health official on Friday approved a recommendation to include certain cancers among conditions covered by a compensation fund to help with treatment costs of people exposed to toxic material after the World Trade Center attacks of September 11, 2001.

The decision by Dr. John Howard, director of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and administrator of the World Trade Center Health Program, approved all of the cancers recommended by the program’s advisory committee.

“We recognize how personal the issue of cancer and all of the health conditions related to the World Trade Center tragedy are to 9/11 responders, survivors and their loved ones,” he said in a statement.

The decision will likely be welcomed by the many first responders and people who lived or worked in downtown Manhattan and developed cancers after September 11 but were previously ineligible for compensation from the fund.

The proposal to add the cancers will be open to public review and comment for 30 days.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen, Editing By Ellen Wulfhorst and Peter Cooney

