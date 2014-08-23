Wyoming officer charged over death of police dog in hot car

(Reuters) - A Wyoming police officer has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges tied to the death of a dog left inside a sweltering patrol car for more than six hours, local media reported.

Mills Police Department Officer Zachary Miller entered his plea on Friday, a month after drug-sniffing police dog “Nyx” died, the Casper Star Tribune reported.

Citing court filings, the paper reported that Miller left Nyx in his patrol car, parked outside the police station, with the windows rolled up.

Police dogs are prohibited from the Mills police station, the paper said.

If convicted of the misdemeanor charges, Miller faces up to six months in jail and a fine of $750, the paper reported.

Calls to the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, were not immediately returned on Saturday.