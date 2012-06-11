FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blast forces 21 to abandon yacht off New Jersey
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 11, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

Blast forces 21 to abandon yacht off New Jersey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An explosion aboard a yacht 17.5 miles off the coast of New Jersey forced all 21 people on board to abandon ship on Monday with seven of them injured, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

A Coast Guard helicopter and two rescue boats were on their way to the scene while other local government agencies and good Samaritans were also on their way, Chief Warrant Officer Brandon Brewer said.

A spokesman for the Gateway National Recreation Area said as many as nine people were injured.

Two more Coast Guard helicopters and two more Coast Guard rescue boats were also set to launch, Brewer said.

“It was a call for help. They had lost all of the electronics on board their boat after reportedly some kind of explosion,” Brewer said.

“They have one or more life rafts that they’re using,” he said.

Brewer said he had no more information on the yacht, which was called Blind Date.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.