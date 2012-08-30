FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yale University's long-serving president to step down
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
August 30, 2012 / 7:05 PM / in 5 years

Yale University's long-serving president to step down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Yale University President Richard Levin will step down at the end of the current academic year after 20 years at the helm of the Ivy League university, Levin said in a letter on Thursday.

Levin, 65, became Yale’s president in 1993 and has served at the New Haven, Connecticut-based university longer than any other current Ivy League president.

As president, he oversaw Yale’s largest building and renovation program since the 1930s and spearheaded an expansion of Yale’s financial aid programs.

“It is a source of great satisfaction to leave Yale in much stronger condition -- academically, physically, and financially -- than it was when I began in 1993,” Levin said.

“I look forward to a sabbatical next year, when at last I will have the time to complete a book of reflections on higher education and economic policy,” he said.

Levin, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale, taught economics before becoming chairman of the Yale’s Economics Department.

Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.