Yale University names Peter Salovey next president
#U.S.
November 8, 2012 / 10:10 PM / 5 years ago

Yale University names Peter Salovey next president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Yale University said on Thursday that Peter Salovey, provost and psychology professor at the Ivy League school, will become its next president.

Salovey will take over in June 2013 as 23rd president of the New Haven, Connecticut, school. He succeeds Richard Levin, who earlier this year announced plans to step down from the post he has held since 1993.

“Peter brings a profound understanding of Yale, and great ambitions for advancing the university in the years ahead,” Edward Bass, a fellow of the Yale Corporation, the university’s board, said in a statement on the school website.

Salovey, who was a graduate student at Yale in the 1980s, also has served as dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and dean of Yale College.

