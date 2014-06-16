Yale employee charged with collecting kickbacks

BOSTON (Reuters) - An employee of Yale University has been charged with collecting tens of thousands of dollars in kickbacks from companies that did business with the Ivy League school, prosecutors said on Monday.

George Dobuzinsky, a 57-year-old resident of Durham, Connecticut, entered a plea of not guilty in an appearance at U.S. District Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to prosecutors.

Dobuzinsky, who has worked as a project manager at the New Haven, Connecticut-based school’s audio visual department since 2005, solicited and received checks for businesses that wanted to do more business with the school, with the payments first coming directly to him and later to a limited liability company he set up, according to court documents.

He also received electronic equipment and gift certificates to restaurants, prosecutors charged. They alleged that the criminal actions occurred from 2005 to 2013.

Dobuzinsky faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of honest services wire fraud, each of which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. He has been released on a $300,000 bond, prosecutors said.

A call to a number listed as Dobuzinsky’s was not answered on Monday. Yale officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(The story is refiled after federal prosecutors correct to say that Dobuzinsky is a current Yale employee)