Record numbers visit Yellowstone Park so far this year

(Reuters) - Record numbers of tourists and tour groups have visited Yellowstone National Park so far this year, putting the oldest national park in the United States on track to mark one of its most popular years, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

More than 3.1 million vehicles entered the park, which stretches across Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, during the first eight months of 2015, a 15 percent increase over the same period last year, said spokeswoman Julena Campbell.

An all-time record of 3,640,185 vehicles visited in 2010, she said.

The park authorities said that more visitors presents both benefits and challenges for Yellowstone, home to iconic wildlife like bison and grizzly bears, mountain landscapes and geothermal wonders, including Old Faithful Geyser.

“We will be looking at what this means for the future and what we can do to improve visitor experience while still protecting park resources,” Superintendent Dan Wenk said in a statement.

Campbell said the increase in the number of visitors could have been a consequence of lower gasoline prices, and marketing by Wyoming and Montana states, and the National Park Service, which is celebrating its centenary.