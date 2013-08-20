FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. embassy in Sanaa, Yemen reopens after security threats
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 20, 2013 / 11:32 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. embassy in Sanaa, Yemen reopens after security threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view shows the concrete barriers at the entrance to the U.S. embassy in Sanaa August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Sanaa, Yemen, reopened on Sunday after closing earlier this month due to concerns over potential terrorism attacks, the U.S. State Department said.

The Yemen embassy was one of about 20 U.S. embassies and consulates in the Middle East and Africa that were closed in early August when the United States said it had picked up information about unspecified terrorism threats.

The reopened embassy in Yemen will “provide limited public services,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. Although the post was reopened on Sunday, the department released the announcement on Tuesday.

Most of the other shuttered embassies and consulates were reopened earlier, on Sunday, August 11, but the Yemen embassy had remained closed because of ongoing concerns about potential attacks.

Britain also reopened its embassy in Sanaa on Sunday.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Ayesha Rascoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.