U.S. suspends Yemen Embassy operations to public, citing security

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has suspended operations of its embassy in Sanaa, Yemen, to the public, citing recent attacks against Western interests in the country, the State Department said on Wednesday.

“We continue to evaluate the security situation every day, and we will reopen the embassy to the public once it is deemed appropriate,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

“The recent attacks against western interests and information we have received have given us enough concern to take this precautionary step,” the statement added.