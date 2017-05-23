Multiple U.S. troops injured in Yemen raid: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Multiple U.S. troops were injured in a Tuesday raid against a compound associated with al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula in Yemen in which at least seven militants were killed, the Pentagon said.

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis told reporters the injuries were not serious enough to require medical evacuation. He declined to say specifically how many troops were injured.

Davis added that this was the first time the U.S. had carried out a ground raid in the Marib governorate and the deepest the U.S. had gone into Yemen to target AQAP.