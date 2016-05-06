U.S. says it killed 10 al Qaeda militants in Yemen April air strikes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States killed 10 al Qaeda militants and wounded one in four air strikes in late April, targeting the group’s branch in Yemen, a U.S. military statement said on Friday.

It said the strikes targeted militants of the Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in various parts of Yemen between April 23 and 28. “We remain committed to defeating AQAP and denying it safe haven regardless of its location,” the statement said.