7 months ago
Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
#World News
February 2, 2017 / 12:44 AM / 7 months ago

Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.

Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware in an unexpected visit to meet with the family of William “Ryan” Owens, a chief special warfare operator who died in Sunday's raid.

"The known possible civilian casualties appear to have been potentially caught up in aerial gunfire that was called in to assist U.S. forces...," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

The U.S. military has said 14 militants were killed in the raid in al Bayda province on a branch of al Qaeda known as AQAP. Medics at the scene, however, have said around 30 people, including 10 women and children, were killed.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Sandra Maler

