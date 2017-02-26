FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump might support probe into Yemen raid, White House says
#World News
February 26, 2017 / 6:12 PM / 6 months ago

Trump might support probe into Yemen raid, White House says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump might support an investigation into last month's U.S. raid in Yemen that killed several al Qaeda militants but also left a Navy SEAL and several civilians dead, the White House said on Sunday.

"I haven't had the chance to speak with him directly about that, but I would imagine that he would be supportive of that," White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on ABC's "This Week" television program.

Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens, 36, was killed in the raid on a branch of al Qaeda, also known as AQAP, in al Bayda province on Jan. 29, the first operation authorized by Trump as commander in chief.

The Miami Herald reported on Sunday that Owens's father, Bill, wanted an investigation into the raid.

The Pentagon said the operation in Yemen killed 14 militants but also acknowledged that civilians were likely killed. Medics at the scene said about 30 people, including 10 women and children, were killed.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

