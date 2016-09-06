FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goat Yoga becomes a hit
September 6, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

Goat Yoga becomes a hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

'No Regrets Farm' owner Lainey Morse shot a video in August showcasing her unique hit idea, Goat Yoga classes carried out outdoors in calming Oregon-based surroundings.

The video shows yoga instructor Heather Davis preparing for and teaching a yoga class in the Willamette Valley as the goats greet her and mingle with the attendants.

People are traveling from all over America to experience Goat Yoga, Morse told Reuters, and her last classes are already booked up.

Now Goat Yoga enthusiasts might have to wait until spring for their next healthy fix as the rain season is about to begin, said Morse who describes Goat Yoga as a wonderful and unique experience.

"It may sound silly but it's really just about getting outside in nature with beautiful scenery and having animals around you. Animals can really help humans with stress and illness or grief", the farm owner told Reuters in a written statement.

