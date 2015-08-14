Two killed in Yosemite when tree limb falls on tent

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two minors were killed in Yosemite National Park early on Friday when an oak tree limb fell on the tent where they were sleeping, a park spokesman said.

Park rangers responded to the scene of the accident, at Upper Pines Campground in Yosemite Valley, but both minors were deceased, park spokesman Scott Gediman said.

Yosemite declined to release the names, ages or place of residence of the victims but said the incident was under investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the families as they grieve this tragedy,” Don Neubacher, the park’s superintendent, said in a written statement released by the park.

The fatal accident comes a week after health officials announced that a child who had camped at the park, one of the most popular U.S. tourist destinations, had been diagnosed with the plague.