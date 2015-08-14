FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two killed in Yosemite when tree limb falls on tent
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 14, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Two killed in Yosemite when tree limb falls on tent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Two minors were killed in Yosemite National Park early on Friday when an oak tree limb fell on the tent where they were sleeping, a park spokesman said.

Park rangers responded to the scene of the accident, at Upper Pines Campground in Yosemite Valley, but both minors were deceased, park spokesman Scott Gediman said.

Yosemite declined to release the names, ages or place of residence of the victims but said the incident was under investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the families as they grieve this tragedy,” Don Neubacher, the park’s superintendent, said in a written statement released by the park.

The fatal accident comes a week after health officials announced that a child who had camped at the park, one of the most popular U.S. tourist destinations, had been diagnosed with the plague.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.