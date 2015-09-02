Body of missing hiker found in Yosemite National Park

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The body of a hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park three weeks ago has been found, a park spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

James Michael Millett Jr., 39, planned a day hike to Upper Yosemite Falls on Aug. 11, but it was not clear if he went missing during that expedition, park spokeswoman Ashley Mayer said.

Rangers began searching for him after noticing that his vehicle had been left unattended in the area for an extended time, she said.

Authorities declined to say where in the park Millett’s body was found or how he was believed to have died, saying the cause of death was still under investigation.

Park officials had previously asked park visitors who had been in the area of North Dome Trail or Upper Yosemite Falls and had information regarding Millett to contact them.

