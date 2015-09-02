FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Body of missing hiker found in Yosemite National Park
#U.S.
September 2, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Body of missing hiker found in Yosemite National Park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The body of a hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park three weeks ago has been found, a park spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

James Michael Millett Jr., 39, planned a day hike to Upper Yosemite Falls on Aug. 11, but it was not clear if he went missing during that expedition, park spokeswoman Ashley Mayer said.

Rangers began searching for him after noticing that his vehicle had been left unattended in the area for an extended time, she said.

Authorities declined to say where in the park Millett’s body was found or how he was believed to have died, saying the cause of death was still under investigation.

Park officials had previously asked park visitors who had been in the area of North Dome Trail or Upper Yosemite Falls and had information regarding Millett to contact them.

(This story corrects the day of the week in the first paragraph)

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

