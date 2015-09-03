Man found dead in Yosemite National Park had been hiking alone

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Yosemite National Park officials said on Thursday that a man whose body was found in the California park this week had been hiking alone and was not discovered for more than three weeks because nobody reported him missing.

The remains of James Michael Millett Jr., who was last seen alive on Aug. 11 before leaving on a planned hike to Upper Yosemite Falls, were found earlier this week, park spokeswoman Jodi Bailey said.

Although Millett, 39, did not return from that hike, he was not identified as missing until the evening of Aug. 30, when rangers realized that his car had been unattended for some time, Bailey said.

It is not uncommon for vehicles to be left for days at trailheads, she said, but rangers began a search after finding a note in the car that he was intending to take a day hike to Upper Yosemite Falls, she said.

The body of Millett, an experienced traveler living in the Bay Area, was airlifted from where it was found. An investigation is being conducted into the cause of death.