A woman walks past a giant fake mosquito placed on top of a bus shelter as part of an awareness campaign about the Zika virus in Chicago, Illinois, United States, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday said it strongly opposes a House bill to fight the Zika virus, saying its funding is “woefully inadequate” to support the public health response that is needed.

The Obama administration has urged Congress to pass legislation that would direct $1.9 billion to fighting the Zika virus that is linked to birth defects including microcephaly.