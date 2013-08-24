Lawyer for George Zimmerman chides him for visiting gun factory

George Zimmerman leaves the courtroom a free man after being found not guilty in the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center in Sanford, Florida, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - George Zimmerman’s lawyer has chided him for visiting a Florida firearms factory that makes the type of gun he used to kill unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin last year.

Zimmerman in July was acquitted of murder in Martin’s death in a racially charged case that polarized the U.S. public and raised questions about Florida’s loose gun laws and equal justice.

“We understand how George visiting the factory that produces the gun used to shoot Trayvon Martin is seen as inappropriate,” Shawn Vincent, spokesman for Zimmerman’s lawyer Mark O‘Mara, told Reuters on Friday.

Celebrity news website TMZ posted a photo of Zimmerman at the Kel-Tec plant in Cocoa, shaking hands with an employee and grinning.

The website reported that he asked questions about the legality of buying a Kel-Tec KSG, a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun.

Zimmerman, 29, shot Martin, who was 17 years old, in the heart with a 9mm Kel-Tec pistol.

Zimmerman was a volunteer watchman for a gated community in central Florida when he killed Martin in February 2012.

Martin was walking back to the town house where he was staying after a trip to a nearby convenience store to buy Skittles candy and a can of iced tea.

Prosecutors argued that Zimmerman, who is white and Hispanic, profiled Martin as a criminal, pursued him and killed him. Zimmerman said Martin attacked him and that he acted in self-defense.

Less than three weeks after his acquittal, Zimmerman was stopped for speeding on a Texas highway 25 miles southeast of Dallas, and notified the officer that he was carrying a gun in his glove compartment, according to Texas officials.