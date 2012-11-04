FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Child mauled to death by African wild dogs at Pittsburgh zoo
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 4, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

Child mauled to death by African wild dogs at Pittsburgh zoo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A small boy was mauled to death after falling into an African wild dog enclosure at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Sunday.

The newspaper said the child was about 3 years old and was on an outing with his mother when he fell over a railing and off a mesh barrier into the area where 11 of the animals - known as African painted dogs - were on display.

Zoo keepers cleared some of the dogs away and tried to frighten away others by firing darts at them but were unable to reach the child until after police shot and killed one especially aggressive dog, the newspaper said.

The zoo was closed until further notice, it said.

African painted dogs are an endangered species native to sub-Saharan Africa and their scientific name, Lycaon pictus, means “painted wolf,” according to the National Geographic website. Also known as Cape hunting dogs, they are long-legged and have irregularly mottled coats with patches of red, black, brown, white and yellow fur.

Zoo officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment, and Pittsburgh police said they had no information.

Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.