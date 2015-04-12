FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two-year old survives fall into cheetah pen at Cleveland zoo
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 12, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 2 years ago

Two-year old survives fall into cheetah pen at Cleveland zoo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - A two-year-old boy fell into a cheetah pen at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and hurt his leg after his mother dropped him but the wild predators in the enclosure did not approach him, zoo officials said on Saturday.

The child’s mother was holding him over an observation wall abutting the enclosure when she dropped him, said Metroparks Zoo spokeswoman Sanaa Julien.

“The cheetahs made no attempt to interact with the child and parents at any time,” Cleveland Metroparks Zoo executive director Christopher Kuhar said in a statement.

The child, whose name was not released, was rescued from the enclosure and transported by ambulance to MetroHealth Hospital after sustaining a leg injury from the fall, according to a statement from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The exhibit, which houses two male cheetahs, was closed down for the remainder of the day, Julien said.

Cleveland Metroparks, the organization that runs the 183-acre zoo and a number of parks in the Cleveland area, plans on Monday to press for misdemeanor child endangering charges against at least one parent of the child, according to its statement.

Reporting by Kim Palmer in Cleveland; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis and James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.