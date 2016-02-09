FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
February 9, 2016 / 7:39 PM / 2 years ago

Calpers buys New York office tower for $1.9 billion: Sacramento Bee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Calpers headquarters is seen in Sacramento, California, in this October 21, 2009 file photo. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

(Reuters) - Calpers has purchased a New York office tower for $1.9 billion, in one of the biggest real estate investments in its history, the Sacramento Bee newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Calpers confirmed to Reuters that it had purchased 787 Seventh Avenue in midtown Manhattan but did not disclose the purchase price.

The purchase of the 50-story AXA Equitable Center comes as the largest U.S. pension focuses on buying real estate that already generated revenue rather than speculative development deals, the paper said.

The deal amounts to 7 percent of Calpers’ real estate portfolio, it reported.

Reporting by Robin Respaut and Sruthi Shankar; Editing by Rodney Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
