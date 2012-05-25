U.S. Airways Express attendants in tentative pact

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Flight attendants for Air Wisconsin, a U.S. Airways Express carrier that is the largest privately held U.S. regional airline, announced a tentative pact with the company Friday, three days after authorizing a strike.

Details were not immediately disclosed. The Association of Flight Attendants union, which represents the carrier’s more than 300 flight attendants, said the tentative deal had been reached with the help of the National Mediation Board. The flight attendants on Tuesday had authorized a strike if talks failed.

The union, which calls itself the world’s largest for flight attendants, said details of the agreement were being withheld until they are submitted to the union’s leadership and, if approved, presented to the membership for ratification.

Air Wisconsin operates nearly 500 daily regional flights as US Airways Express, serving 70 cities in the United States and Canada with hubs in Philadelphia, Washington, New York, Raleigh and Norfolk.