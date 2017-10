U.S. Airways planes are seen lined-up at a passenger terminal at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) - US Airways LCC.N said its flight attendants have rejected a tentative contract.

The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) voted 51 percent against ratifying the proposed five-year agreement that would have amended existing contracts for 6800 flight attendants.

Shares of US Airlines were flat at $10.44 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.