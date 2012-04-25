FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Airways posts net profit, helped by gain
April 25, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

US Airways posts net profit, helped by gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - US Airways Group Inc LCC.N reported a first-quarter loss excluding items as fuel costs rose.

Net income was $48 million, or 28 cents a share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of $114 million, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a gain tied to an exchange of slots at two airports with Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), US Airways said its loss was 13 cents a share.

Quarterly revenue rose 10 percent to $3.3 billion.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

