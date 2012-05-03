US Airways says April unit revenue rose 9 percent

A US Airways jet prepares to take off in Charlotte, North Carolina April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - US Airways Group Inc LCC.N said on Thursday that its unit revenue had increased about 9 percent in April from a year earlier amid higher passenger traffic.

In a monthly operating statement, the airline said passenger traffic had risen 2.1 percent, while it increased its capacity -- the number of seats for sale -- by 1.6 percent.

The airline said its load factor, which is a measure of how full airplanes are, increased 0.4 percentage point to 83 percent.