US Airways says April unit revenue rose 9 percent
May 3, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

US Airways says April unit revenue rose 9 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A US Airways jet prepares to take off in Charlotte, North Carolina April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - US Airways Group Inc LCC.N said on Thursday that its unit revenue had increased about 9 percent in April from a year earlier amid higher passenger traffic.

In a monthly operating statement, the airline said passenger traffic had risen 2.1 percent, while it increased its capacity -- the number of seats for sale -- by 1.6 percent.

The airline said its load factor, which is a measure of how full airplanes are, increased 0.4 percentage point to 83 percent.

Reporting By Kyle Peterson in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

