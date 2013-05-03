FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Airways says April unit revenue down 4 percent
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 3, 2013 / 12:39 PM / 4 years ago

US Airways says April unit revenue down 4 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A US Airways plane arrives at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington County, Virginia February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

(Reuters) - US Airways Group LCC.N on Friday said an important revenue measure fell in April, as it grappled with disruptions caused by furloughs of U.S. air traffic control staffers.

Unit revenue, or passenger revenue per available seat mile, fell about 4 percent last month from a year earlier for US Airways and its regional airlines, the carrier said.

US Airways, which plans to merge with AMR Corp AAMRQ.PK unit American Airlines and form the world’s largest carrier, cautioned last week that business demand was being pressured by federal spending cuts under the U.S. sequestration process.

Staff furloughs at U.S. air traffic control towers began April 21, causing flight delays at some airports. The Federal Aviation Administration suspended the furloughs after passage last week of a bill allowing the agency to shift money within its budget to halt them.

“We are pleased that the situation is resolved and we have returned to a more normal operating environment,” US Air President Scott Kirby said in the company’s Friday statement.

On Thursday, Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) reported a 2 percent drop in April unit revenue due to soft U.S. demand and unfavorable effects from the weaker yen.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.