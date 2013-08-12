FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Machinists union says it wins vote to represent US Airways mechanics
#Business News
August 12, 2013 / 7:14 PM / 4 years ago

Machinists union says it wins vote to represent US Airways mechanics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Airways jets are lined up at Reagan National Airport as an American Airlines jet takes off on the day U.S. Airways' stockholders are expected to vote on whether to approve the $11 billion merger of the two airlines effectively creating the world's largest carrier, in Washington July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

(Reuters) - The machinists union on Monday said it won an election to represent nearly 5,000 US Airways Group LCC.N mechanics, beating back an attempt by the Teamsters to gain a foothold at the carrier ahead of its merger with American Airlines.

In a statement, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said it received 1,903 votes, or 58 percent of all votes cast, in the month-long election supervised by the National Mediation Board. It said the International Brotherhood of Teamsters garnered 1,418 votes, or less than 42 percent of the ballots cast.

The machinists union has represented US Airways mechanics since 1949. The union said it plans to resume contract talks with US Airways, whose merger with American parent AMR Corp AAMRQ.PK will form the world’s biggest carrier.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
