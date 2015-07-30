FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Money
July 30, 2015 / 7:26 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Bank Wealth hires Robert Zellers to its Private Client Reserve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Bank Wealth Management, a unit of U.S. Bancorp, named Robert Zellers as senior portfolio manager in its Private Client Reserve’s Madison, Wisconsin office.

Before joining U.S. Bank, Zellers was a portfolio manager with BMO Private Bank and its predecessor organizations for 30 years, the company said.

U.S. Bank also named Emily Litznerski as trust officer. Litznerski previously worked as an associate in trusts and estates for law firm Whyte Hirschboeck Dudek S.C. in Madison.

The Private Client Reserve offers wealth management services to clients with net worth of $3 million or more.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
