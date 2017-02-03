NEW YORK, Feb 3 (IFR) - Apple, AT&T and Microsoft flooded the US investment-grade bond market with $37 billion of debt this week and seized on a strong bid for long paper by issuing bonds with maturities out to 40 years.

Microsoft's $17 billion trade - the biggest of the year so far - and AT&T's $10 billion issue took US dollar issuance in January to $176.43 billion.

That was just $1 billion shy of the tally in May 2016, the biggest month ever for the asset class.

Both offered 30 and 40 year tranches - increasingly rare finds in the US investment-grade bond market - and saw strong investor demand.

That helped lay to rest concerns that issuers might struggle to sell longer tenors in a rising interest rate environment because of potentially higher inflation and duration risk.

"If there was any angst that long-dated issuance would disappear, these deals showed there shouldn't be," said one senior banker.

Final books for Microsoft and AT&T's trades were about $37.3 billion and $27.5 billion, respectively - and the deals seemed to satisfy the needs of both the borrowers and the buyside.

The companies were able to take advantage of a flattening yield curve, so AT&T and Microsoft only had to pay up an extra 25 basis points to sell 40-year bonds compared to where they priced their 30-year.

At the same time, the buyside was able to hit higher yield targets from issuers that some think will offer less supply in the coming months as tax reforms come into force.

"The easy money in credit is behind us," Neil Sutherland, a portfolio manager at Schroders told IFR.

"We are becoming more selective and are focusing on areas where technicals are compelling, so that means buying the longer end where there is a more committed longer term buyer base, said Sutherland.

"Intermediate maturities are more vulnerable to mutual fund outflows if there is a backup in rates."

MERGER MONEY

AT&T paid a little more on its longer bonds - offering higher concessions of about 15bp compared to just 2bp and 5bp respectively on Microsoft's 30 and 40 year deals - but that was because of the company's expected merger with Time Warner.

AT&T used proceeds from the deal to refinance debt, but if the M&A is approved, then it will likely have to make a return to the bond market which could weigh on its spreads.

"It's difficult to get too bullish about AT&T because the market is anticipating a much larger deal later in the year and that will likely be skewed to the long end," said one investor.

"But this deal is attractive compared to where AT&T has traded. We thought the long end was particularly attractive."

The Time Warner deal appeared to have hit the ropes last year amid concerns around its impact on competition.

But investors expressed renewed confidence around the transaction after AT&T's CFO said he was "confident" it would be approved after meeting with Trump last month.

Some investors, however, were surprised by the timing of Microsoft's trade - mainly because it has about $116.5 billion of cash overseas, according to the company's filings.

That would therefore make Microsoft a likely beneficiary of expected tax repatriation reforms, making it cheaper for it to bring cash back to US shores and less need for it to sell debt to finance its shareholder return program.

But bankers close to the deal said Microsoft had limited flexibility about the timing of the bond deal, as it had a large commercial paper balance outstanding related to its $26 billion acquisition of LinkedIn last year.

BUSINESS AS USUAL

Apple's deal, meanwhile, came shortly after its results. Like Microsoft, the vast majority of its cash - about 94%, or $230 billion - is held overseas and over recent years it has become a regular visitor to debt markets to buy back stock rather than repatriate that cash at a 35% tax rate.

Apple raised $10 billion in all from the sale with bonds ranging in maturity from two to thirty years, and is using most of that for stock repurchases and dividend payments.

It tightened pricing by 20bp-25bp across the nine tranches on offer after attracting an order book of $38.7 billion. The 30-year came flat to its curve, and paid interest of just 4.25%.

While that was 40bp more than it paid on a 30-year trade issued last summer, it still appeared to be attractive pricing given that underlying 30-year Treasury yields have moved about 70bp higher over the same period.

Apple also chose to move now rather than wait for tax reforms to happen - and some strategists said that made perfect sense.

The proposed measures, some say, are unlikely to come into legislation until later this year, or possibly even next - and the final shape is still unclear.

"There is still a big incentive for companies like Microsoft to sell debt to finance buybacks and shareholder returns right now even if some of these proposals will be a disincentive to issue debt in the future," one credit strategist told IFR.

(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith and Natalie Harrison; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

