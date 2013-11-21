Fed's Lacker: must defend inflation goal from both sides

Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, participates in a session titled, "Help or Harm: Central Bank Monetary Policies at the Outer Limits" NABE Economic Policy Conference in Washington March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

ASHEBORO, North Carolina (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve must make sure inflation does not get too far either below or above its 2 percent goal, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday.

“We must defend our goal from both sides,” he said during a question-and-answer session after a speech.

Lacker, who has a reputation for being tough on inflation, said it would be appropriate for the U.S. central bank to start scaling back its asset purchases between December and March.