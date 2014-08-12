U.S. to harvest record corn, soy crops, pushing stocks up: USDA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. corn production in 2014 will crack the 14-billion-bushel mark for the first time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday, although the crop forecast was slightly below trade expectations and could provide relief to the beaten-down corn futures market.

Soybean production will also be a record, setting up a tripling of ending stocks in 2014/15.

Chicago soybean futures slumped some 2.25 percent, corn prices were up slightly after earlier making contract lows, and wheat slipped 0.60 percent.

At 14.03 billion bushels, the outlook for corn was below trade estimates averaging 14.25 billion, and the forecast for ending stocks of 1.8 billion bushels was also below estimates.

“There is probably a portion of the trade that believes this (corn) number gets bigger over time. But for the moment, this is enough to stabilize the corn market,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

The USDA estimated the U.S. soybean crop at a record of 3.82 billion bushels, up 16 percent on the year although close to trade expectations.

That paved the way for ending stocks to more than triple in 2014/15 to 430 million bushels from 140 million, a dramatic reversal from the tightest supply in four decades.

Projected U.S. season-average prices for wheat were lowered by 30 cents per bushel, for corn by 10 cents per bushel and for soybeans by 15 cents per bushel, reflecting recent market price declines.

The USDA gave a mostly clean bill of health to U.S. corn and soybean crops. At the start of this week, 73 percent of corn and 71 percent of soybeans were rated in good to excellent condition, and development was moving ahead at a normal pace.

For now, most of the Corn Belt has ample moisture to support crop development in the final weeks of maturation.

Overall corn yields will be a record 167.4 bushels per acre, with 11 states expected to post new yield marks.

The Aug. 1 data indicated the highest number of ears on record for the 10 key corn producing states, the USDA said.

Although the projected corn crop was on the low side of forecasts, analysts braced for a higher estimate in September.

“I feel confident that the higher numbers everybody has been talking about are more reflective of this crop,” said Shawn McCambridge, an analyst at Jefferies Bache.

Meanwhile, seven states were on pace for record-high soybean yields, the USDA said, including No. 1 producer Illinois.

New-crop corn supplies will be a record 15.243 billion bushels, although the USDA trimmed 2013/14 ending stocks based on higher ethanol use and exports. For the current year ethanol demand was 5.12 billion bushels, up 45 million on the month.

RUSSIA, CHINA WHEAT CROPS BIGGER

Projected U.S. wheat ending stocks were little changed on the month even though the crop rose by 2 percent from July, but global wheat stocks jumped to almost 193 million tonnes, above expectations.

Russia’s wheat crop rose by 6 million tonnes on the month, crisis-torn Ukraine’s production was forecast 1 million tonnes higher, and the Chinese crop was raised by 2 million.

“China and Russia imports are lowered 1 million tonnes and 500,000 tonnes, respectively, because of increased production,” USDA said.

The global coarse grain crop rose by some 6 million tonnes, mostly reflecting large corn crops in the United States and Europe, and increased barley output in the former Soviet Union.

India’s delayed monsoon knocked down its prospects for corn, sorghum and millet crops by a combined 2.7 million tonnes.