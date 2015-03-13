FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bunge sells Cincinnati grain facility to warehouse firm Vogt
March 13, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 3 years ago

Bunge sells Cincinnati grain facility to warehouse firm Vogt

Christine Stebbins

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Bunge North America’s grain terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, which closed last year following an explosion, was sold in the past week to a local warehouse business, a spokeswoman for the company said.

“We had already determined the Cincinnati location did not fit our long-term strategy and intended to sell the facility,” said Bunge spokeswoman Deb Seidel.

Bunge sold the facility to Vogt Warehouse, a storage and logistics company which owns several warehouses in the Cincinnati area, she said while declining to provide further details.

Bunge, a major exporter and processor, closed the Cincinnati terminal elevator in August after an explosion and stopped bidding for grain last autumn during the region’s harvest. Ohio state officials determined that the explosion was accidental, caused by grain dust.

The facility, located near the Ohio River, also shipped grain by rail into the Southeast poultry and livestock market and had a capacity to hold 4 million bushels of grain, according to industry sources.

Bunge North America is an arm of Bunge Ltd (BG.N), one of the world’s four largest agricultural trading houses.

Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Richard Chang

