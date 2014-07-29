U.S. proposes allowing pork imports from more Mexican regions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has proposed a change in regulations that would relax restrictions on pork imports from certain areas of Mexico, potentially allowing for larger U.S. imports.

The proposal would permit pork to be imported from certain areas of Mexico defined as having a low risk of classical swine fever (CSF), the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said in a posting on Tuesday in the Federal Register.

CSF, also known as hog cholera, is a highly contagious viral disease of swine that was eradicated in the United States in 1978 after a 16-year campaign.

Swine typically cannot enter the United States from regions affected by CSF. The most common method of transmission is through direct contact between healthy swine and infected animals.

Under the proposal, pork and pork products would have to be derived from swine raised on farms meeting stringent sanitary and biosecurity requirements, and those facilities would be subject to periodic inspections by U.S. authorities.

The USDA said it would provide safeguards against commingling of products from the designated safe areas with those that do not meet the proposed requirements.

APHIS currently recognizes nine Mexican states as free of CSF: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chihuahua, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Sonora and Yucatan.

The new rule would incorporate additional states - Aguascalientes, Colima, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas - into a zone showing a low risk for CSF, and from which exports could be allowed under certain conditions.

The exception would be the state of Chiapas, where the USDA said the disease threat remains unacceptably high.

Public comments will be taken on the proposal until September 29.

The USDA said it did not expect any increase in supplies from Mexico to have a significant impact on U.S. markets.

The annual value of U.S. pork and pork product production averaged almost $15.9 billion from 2010 through 2012. The annual value of U.S. imports of pork and pork products from Mexico over the same period averaged about $31 million, or less than 0.3 percent of U.S. domestic supply.

The United States imported 15.755 million pounds of pork from Mexico last year, against 16.879 million in 2012. Imports for January to May of this year were 7.943 million pounds.

For the entire proposal, see: www.federalregister.gov/articles/2014/07/29/2014-17886/restrictions-on-the-importation-of-fresh-pork-and-pork-products-from-a-region-in-mexico