FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. sues to stop proposed merger of Sysco, US Foods
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 19, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. sues to stop proposed merger of Sysco, US Foods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. antitrust regulators filed a lawsuit on Thursday aimed at stopping food distribution giant Sysco Corp (SYY.N) from purchasing smaller rival US Foods [USFOO.UL], the Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

The case will now be heard by an internal FTC judge. The agency will also seek a preliminary injunction preventing the companies from closing the deal while that process goes forward.

Sysco and US Foods, the largest U.S. food distributors and the only ones with national reach, announced the $3.5 billion deal in December 2013. US Foods is owned by private equity companies including KKR & Co (KKR.N).

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.