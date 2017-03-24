SAO PAULO The ousted chief executive officer of Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA said on Friday he did not violate company polices during negotiations over ways to tap cash from a subsidiary last year.

Seven of Usiminas' 11-member board voted to dismiss Romel de Souza on Thursday, and replaced him with Sérgio Leite, a longtime executive who had a brief stint as CEO last year.

In an interview on Friday with Reuters, Rômel de Souza said the unilateral action he took last May to procure excess cash from mining subsidiary Musa Mineração Usiminas SA was nonbinding and did not constitute a violation of the steelmaker's compliance rules, as several board members claimed.

"Sadly, I have no idea why the board lost trust in my name. ... I acted in good faith because the negotiations and the memorandum of understanding between both parties was nonbinding," he said.

Souza's dismissal deepened a 2-1/2-year rift between the steelmaker's two top shareholders, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Ternium SA, which are battling over control of Usiminas.

In separate statements released earlier in the day, Ternium and Nippon Steel commented on the executive's dismissal.

While Ternium said Usiminas's board "no longer has confidence" in Souza's credentials, Nippon Steel said the move was illegal because a shareholder accord stipulates that changes in the company's management must be consensual.

Nippon Steel's representatives on the board of Usiminas voted against Souza's dismissal.

It was the second time in two years that the board had voted to fire Souza as head of Brazil's largest listed flat steelmaker. Last May, the board ousted him and appointed Leite as his replacement. Souza was reinstated weeks later following a court injunction.

Asked if he would return to Usiminas if the board's decision were challenged in court, Souza said, "Yes, I would. I know I didn't do anything wrong."

