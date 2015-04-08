New Usiminas chairman says shareholders must fight outside

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The battle at Usiminas between two controlling shareholders will not be resolved easily, but fighting must not intrude on the board of Brazil’s largest producer of flat steel, the new chairman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Marcelo Gasparino, a lawyer with lengthy experience on the boards of various Brazilian firms, said the board would go through contracts to ensure neither of the two shareholders, Luxembourg-based Ternium SA and Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, were being favored.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, as the company is formally known, has become the frontline of a battle between the two global steel giants, which run the Brazilian firm through a controlling shareholder pact.

The two have been at loggerheads since former Usiminas Chief Executive Officer Julian Eguren, who previously worked at Ternium, was dismissed over allegations of misuse of funds in September. Eguren denies all wrongdoing. Ternium demanded his reinstatement, but Nippon Steel refused.

Gasparino stressed that the board must be allowed to focus on other issues as well, predominantly reducing production costs in the face of a slump in Brazilian steel demand.

“We will be able to judge what subjects are to be discussed at board meetings, and things that are going to create conflict (between Nippon and Ternium) will not be put on the agenda,” Gasparino said in a telephone interview.

Gasparino, who represents minority shareholders and says he is not allied with either Nippon or Ternium, was elected chairman in a tense five-hour meeting on Monday. Ternium is appealing his appointment and has accused him of being allied with Nippon.

“My role is going to be really difficult ... whatever one does, one side accuses you of being allied with the other,” Gasparino said. He added that both sides would realize over time that he was only acting in the interests of Usiminas.

Gasparino’s appointment was further complicated by the decision of a Brazilian judge to seize his assets in connection with a corruption scandal at a state power company.

He denies wrongdoing and said he has not been given the chance to put forward his case yet, but that once he did he expects to be free of the judicial process.

“Let’s talk again in a year, and I‘m sure I’ll be able to show you the victories that we’ve achieved,” Gasparino said.