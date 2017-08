A logo of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is pictured outside its headquarters in Tokyo November 9, 2012.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp does not rule out discussing with partner Ternium SA an amendment of an existing shareholder accord giving them the possibility of exiting Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrugicas de Minas Gerais SA, a senior executive with the Japanese company said on Tuesday.